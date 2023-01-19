After Getting His Arrogant Ass Kicked All Over The Field By The Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady Says He Wants Everyone But Him To Be Traded

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - Sports Buzz reporter Jenny Jo Viper reports that Tom Brady, formerly Tom "Terific" Brady is insisting the Glazer Family, (who own the Buccaneers), trade every single player on the Bucs team EXCEPT for him.

Brady told Miss Viper that after the Bucs got their Plywood State asses stomped by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, he (Brady) actually threw up six times in the Tampa Bay dressing room.

Tom said that what really hurt him was when he received a text message from his ex-friend Don The Pussy Grabber Trump which simply read "LOSER!" in big red letters.

Brady told Vippy, that being called a loser, by the orange, prison-bound douche bag is a perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black.