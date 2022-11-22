King Charles III, Says He's The United Kingdom's Number One Dallas Cowboys Fan

BUCKINGHAM PALACE - (Sports Satire) - The BBC has reported that King Charles III, stated that he loves watching the Dallas Cowboys play on the telly.

The BBC's Tyrus Bottomfiddle, who is also a big fan of the 'Boys from Dallas, said that the king has been a staunch supporter of Jerry Jones' team since the days of quarterback Roger "The Dodger" Staubach back in 1969 to 1979.

"The Third," as Charles two sons Prince William and Prince Harry call him, said that he even got to see the Cowboys play a game in Dallas back in 1973, when Staubach threw his record-setting 99-yard touchdown pass.

SIDENOTE: Bottomfiddle reports that King Charles III, has a pet Labrador Retriever that he named Sir Cowboy.