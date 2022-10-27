Tom Brady Is Extremely Depressed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 27 October 2022

image for Tom Brady Is Extremely Depressed
Gisele is extremely superstitious and that is why she ended their marriage at 13 years.

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-4, and they are looking worse and worse each week.

Sports Bet Gazette writer Zorro La Bamba says that the entire Bucs coaching staff is concerned that Brady's horrible play on the field and his spoiled brat antics on the sideline are getting inexcusable by normal standards.

During the last game he took a whole water jug of orange Gatorade and he spilled it all over two of the Buccaneers cheerleaders.

Stadium security threatened to arrest Brady, but Head Coach Todd Bowles told them "Hey fellas, this is Tom Brady, THE Tom Brady" and the two guards backed away.

It is no secret that Tom, who is very depressed, does not want to get divorced, but his wife Gizele Bundchen allegedly already has a new love interest, who has three times more money than her as-of-yet-still-husband Tommy.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Tom Brady

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more