Tom Brady Is Extremely Depressed

TAMPA BAY, Florida - (Sports Satire) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-4, and they are looking worse and worse each week.

Sports Bet Gazette writer Zorro La Bamba says that the entire Bucs coaching staff is concerned that Brady's horrible play on the field and his spoiled brat antics on the sideline are getting inexcusable by normal standards.

During the last game he took a whole water jug of orange Gatorade and he spilled it all over two of the Buccaneers cheerleaders.

Stadium security threatened to arrest Brady, but Head Coach Todd Bowles told them "Hey fellas, this is Tom Brady, THE Tom Brady" and the two guards backed away.

It is no secret that Tom, who is very depressed, does not want to get divorced, but his wife Gizele Bundchen allegedly already has a new love interest, who has three times more money than her as-of-yet-still-husband Tommy.