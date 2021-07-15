Haiti’s Olympic Team Has Been Banned From Going To Tokyo

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 July 2021

image for Haiti’s Olympic Team Has Been Banned From Going To Tokyo
This is the tree that produced the infected coconuts.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – (Olympic Satire) – A spokeswoman for the Haitian Olympic team has just issued a news release, stating that the country’s Olympic athletes will not be allowed to participate in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Cynthia Vega-Omega, 32, tearfully stated that the reason is due to the fact that the dreaded Caribbean Crude Flu has hit two of the nation's three athletes.

Haitian doctors commented that the Car-Cru, as it is called, is caught from drinking coconut milk from expired coconuts.

The doctors went on to say that since two of the athletes have it, it is 98.3% likely that the third athlete will also catch it.

Car-Cru can be cured, but the individuals who have it, must be quarantined for a period of no less than 2 months.

In happier news from Haiti, the 24th Annual LGBTQ Flamboyant Parade of Rainbow-Chasers will go on as planned.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
HaitiParadeSummer OlympicsTokyo

