UCLA Enters PAC-12 Conference Season Undefeated

Westwood Village, UCLA - An SOS from Woof Blister reporting for Spoof On Sports. Unlike the 2018 and 2019 football seasons, when UCLA ended their pre-season games 0-3, the Bruins will enter the PAC-12 conference schedule UNDEFEATED. That's because the pandemic forced cancellation of all non-conference games in 2020's shortened schedule.

That undefeated label will disappear early this season when the Bruins play Oregon and Utah back-to-back in games 2 and 3, though it might go away when the Bruins meet Colorado in the opener.

UCLA coach Vic Kelly has reportedly told his defensive squad to let the opposition go ahead by 32 points in every game, in an effort to arouse his offense to go to work. That was apparently the plan at Washington State last season, when the Bruins overcame a 32-point deficit late in the game, winning 67-63. Unfortunately, that didn't work later in the season when the Bruins fell behinnd Utah by 32 points and lost, 49-3. Was that field goal a last-minute effort to arouse the offense?

UCLA will finish the season 2-4, having lost to Oregon, Utah, one of the Arizonas and USC. There will be no bowl game again this year. Band members, eager for a bowl trip around January 1 after two years of spending Christmas at home, are transfering en masse to Utah... a few even to USC!