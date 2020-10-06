Tiddlywinks are no longer a laughing matter

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 6 October 2020

image for Tiddlywinks are no longer a laughing matter
Stan Bridgewater, dressed up for a night on the town.

Stan Bridgewater is now fully in training for the Olympics, now that Tiddlywinks has been reinstated.

As we reported way back in 2011, Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, was in training for the 2012 games, Bridgewater decided that it was about time that he put the time in, so that when the Olympics resumed, he could have a go at the title.

The Fez-wearing dapper chappy told us: 'I have always been a big fan of tiddlywinks, and decided that, before I am too old, I will compete in the Olympics. It is on the bucket list after all, and although I am relatively young, in terms of human life expectancy, I am too old to start training for any of the proper sports, so I thought I would give this a try, if only to make my girlfriend proud of me.'

Stan Bridgewater's girlfriend, like Tiddlywinks in the Olympics, is completely fictional, but I think you have been reading this long enough not to take it all at face value, haven't you?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

