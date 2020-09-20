Manchester United Fans' Booing Could Be Heard At Old Trafford

It was a case of 'more of the same' for disgruntled Manchester United fans yesterday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men kicked off the season in the worst possible way with a 3-1 home drubbing by unfancied Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

And the torture didn't end there for the Norwegian's men, as the sound of loud booing from fans listening at home on their radios, could clearly be heard coming from the back parlours of homes in Cheetham Hill, Chorlton, Crumpsall, Fallowfield, Ardwick, Burnage, Hulme and Moss Side.

Many other parts of the country - indeed from places all over the world - joined in the booing, but this was much less audible, due to the distance from Old Trafford.

The derisory jeering started less than 45 minutes into the new season, as United, despite having 76% of possession, failed to trouble the Palace goal, and at full time, there was more jeering, booing, and calls for Solskjaer to be given the boot.

He said:

"I'm for the chop. I know it. I was lucky to survive last season, and the fans won't put up with much more of this shite."

Fans agreed. One said:

"Ah've bin goin a undred years, an ah've never seen owt like it!"