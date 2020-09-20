Chicharito Wants David Beckham to Rejoin The Los Angeles Galaxy

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – NBC Sports is reporting that soccer superstar Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito (the Little Pea), wants David Beckham to join him on his old team, the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 45-year-old Beckham played for the Galaxy between 2007 and 2012. He recently hinted to Zorro La Bamba, with the Sports Bet Gazette, that he would like to make a comeback, since he needs the money to buy a second yacht.

Beckham revealed that he stays in shape by running seven miles a day backwards.

He stated that each day he drinks 4016-ounce bottles of 'Volcano Vigor', which is a power drink made from the tongues of rattlesnakes.

David told La Bamba that he recently purchased two thoroughbred racehorses which he renamed “Princess WAG” and “GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL”.

The former soccer great pointed out that he is seriously thinking about going back to L.A. because they have some of the best Mexican food restaurants on the entire Left Coast.

Beckham then added that his wife Victoria (former Spice Girl) wants to return to Los Angeles, because she loves shopping on Rodeo Drive, visiting the La Brea Tar Pits, and eating at In-N-Out burgers.