Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire In Twitter Confusion

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, has said he is doing everything possible to get fit for the Derby match, but this was confusing, as the Derby match has already been played, on Wednesday, United having won 3-0.

Talking about things that are already in the past as if they are still in the future, may be a 'coping device' to try to deal with the enormous amount of pressure United players are under to succeed these days, say pundits.

Meanwhile, central defender Maguire has picked up an ankle injury in training, but is hopeful that he will be available for Sunday's crunch encounter with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

He tweeted before United's FA Cup match at Derby:

"Disappointed to miss out on Derby through injury - Working hard to get fit for Derby. Good luck to the lads"

United fans jammed the Old Trafford switchboard, asking if Maguire had had a stroke or something.