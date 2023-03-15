How Did Corona Virus Start? Stupid Congressional Republicans Will Figure it Out

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 15 March 2023

image for How Did Corona Virus Start? Stupid Congressional Republicans Will Figure it Out
A little bit of corona, a dash of virus, et voila!

Republicans control the House of Congress, not the Senate, and are gearing up to solve where the Corona Virus came from.

They are not Scientists, just your ordinary, delusional Right-Wing UltraConservatives (Trump is God, etc.; there are millions of them).

All Respiratory Viruses in World History, like Flu Viruses, etc., infect an animal species (like Birds) and get transmitted to Humans by people being around the Animal, or eating the Animal not fully cooked, and getting the Virus.

These Republican 'Geniuses' are not calling any Scientists to their hearings, no Nobel prize winners who study Viruses, for example.

No prominent Scientists think this Virus is man-made, but what do they know? That is only their opinion.

Basically, all the committee wants are FBI and CIA reports (the FBI is as clueless as they on Viruses). Mainly, they are investigating if Joe Biden, or any other Biden, ever visited China within a 5-year period of the Virus starting up.

The great prize would be if Biden's Son visited any part of Asia within three years of the Virus so they can tie him to the Virus.

Lacking that, they would love to prove Dr. Fauci was in the Wuhan China Lab, on vacation, cooking up Viruses, playing Mad scientist.

They are all going by the great Trump's Genius Idea that China developed and spread the Virus to make sure he didn't get a second term.

They will spend Millions of taxpayer dollars to prove Trump's Delusional idea. How these people get Elected – only Fox knows.

(Pritti Boobi – Indian Journalist, covering crazy America – fascinating!)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Coronavirus

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more