Alexa, How Do I Know I Exist?

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Wednesday, 15 March 2023

image for Alexa, How Do I Know I Exist?
Can Alexa Be Wrong? Can Humans Not Be Dumb Pets?

Alexa was the first, but now there will be more robots, or AI thingys, to make our lives better and to take away our need to think for ourselves.

“Alexa, do unicorns exist?”

“No, unicorns are mythical, they do not really exist.”

“Alexa, is Bill Gates a psychopath?”

A lady asked her Alexa this and got a positive response, but what do robots know, right, Bill?

“Alexa, how do I tie my shoe laces?”

These fascinating and very important new appliances are something that every household will want and NEED. Why? Because you have been told so. And so you won’t have to think for yourselves or even go to the library and pick up a book and look for the answers yourself.

Why think when a robot can do it for you? Soon, you won’t even know how to tie your own shoe laces, and while your shoe tongues are flapping with your every step, you’ll be wandering the neighborhood like the man who could not find an honest man, asking, “Who will tell me how to tie my laces? Or who has an Alexa to spare? Please, Alexa, I am nothing without you.”

Oh sure, it’s funny because it’s so very untrue … until it becomes true and the computer geeks have turned the world into illiterate morons incapable of living without robotic assistance.
And those same computer geeks, or their salespeople shilling their products, will tell you how amazing Alexa is because it knows that unicorns are not real! What an age we live in!

Are you a robot? Can you prove it to a robot? Only your Alexa knows for sure!

PS: The robots shall conquer when all humans are as dumb as pets.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
artificial intelligenceIlliteracyRobots

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more