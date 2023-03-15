Alexa was the first, but now there will be more robots, or AI thingys, to make our lives better and to take away our need to think for ourselves.

“Alexa, do unicorns exist?”

“No, unicorns are mythical, they do not really exist.”

“Alexa, is Bill Gates a psychopath?”

A lady asked her Alexa this and got a positive response, but what do robots know, right, Bill?

“Alexa, how do I tie my shoe laces?”

These fascinating and very important new appliances are something that every household will want and NEED. Why? Because you have been told so. And so you won’t have to think for yourselves or even go to the library and pick up a book and look for the answers yourself.

Why think when a robot can do it for you? Soon, you won’t even know how to tie your own shoe laces, and while your shoe tongues are flapping with your every step, you’ll be wandering the neighborhood like the man who could not find an honest man, asking, “Who will tell me how to tie my laces? Or who has an Alexa to spare? Please, Alexa, I am nothing without you.”

Oh sure, it’s funny because it’s so very untrue … until it becomes true and the computer geeks have turned the world into illiterate morons incapable of living without robotic assistance.

And those same computer geeks, or their salespeople shilling their products, will tell you how amazing Alexa is because it knows that unicorns are not real! What an age we live in!

Are you a robot? Can you prove it to a robot? Only your Alexa knows for sure!

PS: The robots shall conquer when all humans are as dumb as pets.