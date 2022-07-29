Parts of The Kalahari Desert Are Under Two Feet of Water

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 July 2022

image for Parts of The Kalahari Desert Are Under Two Feet of Water
Some of the sand in the Kalahari is so damn hot, it has turned into glass.

THE KALAHARI DESERT, South Africa - (Satire News) - If anyone thought that The Trumpapalooza Global Warming and Global Flooding were both a hoax, then they have just been given a damn good sound education on the ways of the wild world we all live in.

The Federal Weather Institute (FWI) has just issued a bulletin that parts of South Africa's Kalahari Desert are under 24 inches of water.

To put it in perspective, a meteorologist with FWI, said that the average yearly rainfall in the "Kala" as the locals refer to it, is .000000013 inches.

Reports are that PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals) is hurriedly rounding up camels, sand crabs, rattlesnakes, grasshoppers, tarantulas, niniboonis, and woodpeckers and flying them to the dry-as-hell Sahara Desert up in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trumpapalooza himself (DJT) says that he has never heard of global warming, global flooding, the Federal Weather Institute, the Kalahari Desert, niniboonis, Maria Bartiromo, PETA, rattlesnakes, or Egypt.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
desert

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more