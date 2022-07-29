Parts of The Kalahari Desert Are Under Two Feet of Water

THE KALAHARI DESERT, South Africa - (Satire News) - If anyone thought that The Trumpapalooza Global Warming and Global Flooding were both a hoax, then they have just been given a damn good sound education on the ways of the wild world we all live in.

The Federal Weather Institute (FWI) has just issued a bulletin that parts of South Africa's Kalahari Desert are under 24 inches of water.

To put it in perspective, a meteorologist with FWI, said that the average yearly rainfall in the "Kala" as the locals refer to it, is .000000013 inches.

Reports are that PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals) is hurriedly rounding up camels, sand crabs, rattlesnakes, grasshoppers, tarantulas, niniboonis, and woodpeckers and flying them to the dry-as-hell Sahara Desert up in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trumpapalooza himself (DJT) says that he has never heard of global warming, global flooding, the Federal Weather Institute, the Kalahari Desert, niniboonis, Maria Bartiromo, PETA, rattlesnakes, or Egypt.