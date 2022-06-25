A 7.4 Earthquake Hits Idaho Destroying Over 16 Million Potatoes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for A 7.4 Earthquake Hits Idaho Destroying Over 16 Million Potatoes
These are some of the Idaho potatoes that were not damaged by the fucking 7.4 earthquake.

POCATELLO, Idaho - Pocatello's Channel 701 Eye-Watcher News reports that the devastating earthquake that hit Idaho, did some extensive damage to the potato industry.

The word is that the 7.4 SOB earthquake ruined over 16 million potatoes.

Reports are that most of the destroyed taters were going to be shipped to McDonalds.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Mickey D's has stated that as a result, his company will have to now buy potatoes from Mississippi, which are not as tasty, as good, or as nutritious as Idaho potatoes.

SIDENOTE: The good news in all of this, is that none of the state's maguey plants, which are used to make tequila, were damaged.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
EarthquakePotato

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more