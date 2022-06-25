A 7.4 Earthquake Hits Idaho Destroying Over 16 Million Potatoes

POCATELLO, Idaho - Pocatello's Channel 701 Eye-Watcher News reports that the devastating earthquake that hit Idaho, did some extensive damage to the potato industry.

The word is that the 7.4 SOB earthquake ruined over 16 million potatoes.

Reports are that most of the destroyed taters were going to be shipped to McDonalds.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Mickey D's has stated that as a result, his company will have to now buy potatoes from Mississippi, which are not as tasty, as good, or as nutritious as Idaho potatoes.

SIDENOTE: The good news in all of this, is that none of the state's maguey plants, which are used to make tequila, were damaged.