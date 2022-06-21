Elon Musk Develops A New Super Powerful Rocket He Is Calling The El Magnetico 7,000

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - One of the world's richest (and most arrogant gazillionaires) was in "Sin City" playing Black Jack, his favorite card game.

While he gambled he smoked Marlboro Red Cigarettes and drank Johnny and Coke (Johnny Walker Black and Coke).

After about an hour and 15 minutes, Elon had smoked a pack of cigs, and drank six glasses of Johnny and Coke.

He figures that he had also lost a little over $1.3 million, which to him is like about 2¢ to the average American.

He was asked by a security guard about his brand new super powerful rocket.

Musk's face lit up more than it already was as he gladly talked about his new baby.

He told the rent-a-cop, that he has named his latest rocket, El Magnetico 7,000.

"Why?" The security guard asked.

Musk replied because "Maggie 7,000" is the most powerful rocket in history, and it can actually suck up any other galactic rockets, satellites, moon probes, interplanetary space crafts, or wayward debris.

Elongated, Elon, as the Trumptard calls him, smiled as he said that with the El Magnectico 7,000, he will positively become the undisputed king of the entire universal solar system.

Meanwhile, Musk has pointed out that his space toy, Maggie 7,000, can and will destroy anything that the Russians, the Chinese, or even the Brazilians can launch into space. ■