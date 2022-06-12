An Update On "Flamingo Woman's" Recent Flamingo Uvula Transplant

SUGAR CANE, Florida - (Satire News) - The woman who has become nationally known as "Flamingo Woman" recently had a chat with a reporter with The Cloud 9 News Agency.

Ramona De La Mamamona, who is originally from Cuba, met with reporter Lexi Aspen, at The Intoxicated Iguana Lounge, in downtown Sugar Cane.

The two talked about the high price of carrots, the upheaval in Switzerland, and De La Mamamona's flamingo uvula transplant.

Ramona told Miss Aspen that that she does have two lingering side effects, from the transplant surgery, which was performed by one of the nation's leading uvula transplant specialists, Dr. Isabella Isafellini.

She pointed out that once in a while, she finds herself standing on one leg (like flamingos do).

Mona, as her ex-boyfriend calls her, also revealed that after the surgery she has now chosen pink as her new favorite color. (Her former favorite color was chartreuse).

SIDENOTE: When Mona was asked if her sex life had been affected by her new flamingo uvula, she smiled and said that about two months ago, she did notice a very small pink feather growing on her perineum, but she shaved it.