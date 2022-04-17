Ben and Jerry's Latest Ice Cream Flavor Is Will Smith Evil Blackberry Surprise

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 17 April 2022

image for Ben and Jerry's Latest Ice Cream Flavor Is Will Smith Evil Blackberry Surprise
The US Department of Food Products is considering taking the new Ben and Jerry ice cream flavor off the market.

FROZEN FIDDLE, Vermont - (Satire News) - The makers of Ben and Jerry Ice Cream have developed over 100 different ice cream names including Tasty Tango Mango Durango, Sweet Caroline Delight, and Thighlicious Daisy Duke Supreme.

The ice cream giant has just announced their latest flavor; Will Smith Evil Blackberry Surprise, was named after the nation's terrorist ambusher Will The Brat Boy Smith.

A spokesperson for the ice cream company, Heidi "Sprinkles" Turtlefield, 48, said that most of the new ice cream will be sold in Pennsylvania, which is Smith's home state.

Miss Turtlefield added that they expect sales in California to be somewhere around 3.

In Weather News: The American Hurricane Guild (AHG) has just announced that a huge hurricane is forming just north of the south pole. Polar bears, penguins, and snowbirds are advised to take precautionary precautions.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CaliforniaIce CreamWill Smith

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more