Ben and Jerry's Latest Ice Cream Flavor Is Will Smith Evil Blackberry Surprise

FROZEN FIDDLE, Vermont - (Satire News) - The makers of Ben and Jerry Ice Cream have developed over 100 different ice cream names including Tasty Tango Mango Durango, Sweet Caroline Delight, and Thighlicious Daisy Duke Supreme.

The ice cream giant has just announced their latest flavor; Will Smith Evil Blackberry Surprise, was named after the nation's terrorist ambusher Will The Brat Boy Smith.

A spokesperson for the ice cream company, Heidi "Sprinkles" Turtlefield, 48, said that most of the new ice cream will be sold in Pennsylvania, which is Smith's home state.

Miss Turtlefield added that they expect sales in California to be somewhere around 3.

In Weather News: The American Hurricane Guild (AHG) has just announced that a huge hurricane is forming just north of the south pole. Polar bears, penguins, and snowbirds are advised to take precautionary precautions.