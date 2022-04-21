The US Health Department Announces That Pig Pandemic Cases Have Fallen All The Way Down To Zero

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The United States Department of Dreaded Diseases has just announced that cases of the Pig Pandemic (nicknamed "Piggypalooza") have gone down all the way to zero (0).

USDDD spokesperson Rayshonna Wizzenbang, 40, stated that thanks to President Biden focusing on the issue, instead of constantly playing golf like the former resident of the White House (i.e. The Orange Trumptard), the Piggypalooza virus has been sent to hell on a FedEx truck.

Ms. Wizzenbang, noted that POTUS deserves a raise for conquering a malady that affected just about every country in the world except for Bolivia, Greenland, and Kamgooganda.

SIDENOTE: In appreciation of President Biden's amazing work, the University of Delaware is considering changing it's name to Joe Biden University.