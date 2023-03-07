MAGA fans line up for the Donut Trump

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 7 March 2023

image for MAGA fans line up for the Donut Trump
Mmmmmm ... Trumpnut

At Dunkin Donuts, they’ve revealed their next greatest idea: the Donut Trump.

Lines of MAGA have formed around the block and almost to Mexico just to get a taste of the donut.

Some have called it” “vile”, “nasty”. “what’s in this, bleach?”, “tastes like a Slovakian slit – did Melania sit on this?” and “I am going to sue you into the f—king ground – I am Rudy Giuliani’s personal back waxer!”

So not all agree that it’s the GREATEST DONUT OF ALL TIME, except for Trump, who tried it and said it was wonderful, then excused himself to head to the bathroom, where vomiting was heard.

Just to be clear: the donut is spongy and glazed with imitation sugar and has a big hole in the middle. That’s the donut, not necessarily Trump.

Donald TrumpDunkin' Donuts

