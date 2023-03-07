North Carolina Has Banned The Nasty Expression "Pull My Finger"

RALEIGH, North Carolina - (Satire News) - It is no secret that a certain group of North Carolina residents (GOPers) do not have even a sliver of a sense of humor.

For years, the rest of the nation has commented on how dry the Republican folks of NoCar can be.

On a scale of 1 to 10, GOPettes over the age of 70, have about as much humor as a monkey has horns.

And it is for that reason that the North Carolina legislature recently voted to ban the vulgar expression, "Pull My Finger."

BuzzFuzz has stated that as far as North Carolina Democrats go, they totally get the humor of Chris Rock, George Lopez, Jon Stewart, Cristela Alonzo, Kevin Hart and Gabriel Iglesias.

Meanwhile one GOP resident of Upper Carolina, who has been a dyed-in-the-wool Republican for six decades, quipped that the reason why people from his state seem to not have a sense of humor is due to the knucklehead, goofy, tiny-fingered Trump, who is as dry as the pubic region of a desert sand crab. ■