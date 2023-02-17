I tried not to eat for 3 days; this is what happened!

As the title suggests, I didn't eat for three whole days and I'm here to tell you about the crazy journey that was my life during that time.

Day 1: I woke up feeling super motivated to start my fast. I was convinced that this was going to be the start of a new and healthier me. But as soon as lunchtime rolled around, my stomach started to growl, and I suddenly remembered why I had never tried this before. I lasted the entire day without giving in, but I was starting to get a little bit worried about how I was going to make it through the next two days.

Day 2: I was seriously starting to regret my decision by now. Every time I saw food, I felt like I was going to faint. But I was determined to stick it out. I had already made it this far, after all. But then, disaster struck. I walked past Gregg's, and the smell was too much for me to handle. I blacked out and woke up with a sausage roll in my hand. I was so disappointed in myself that I didn't even enjoy the roll.

Day 3: I was on the brink of starvation by this point. I was dizzy, weak, and could barely keep my eyes open. But then, something miraculous happened. I was in the city centre and just happened to walk past Mcdonald's, and before I knew it, I had devoured three cheeseburgers! I couldn't believe that I had finally given in, but I was so happy that I did.

This had been a valuable lesson, I learned that sometimes you just need to listen to your body and give it what it needs. And in my case, what it needed was three delicious cheeseburgers. So, if you're ever considering going on a diet, just remember my story.