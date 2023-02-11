Walking the Mean Streets of …Cumtown

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Here we are on the mean streets of …Cumtown.

Oh sure, you may say it’s not polite to say such a word, but it’s not me, I’m just the messenger, holding a mirror up to reality. The real threat to decency is out there, in the steam-soaked streets of … Cumtown.

Marge came from Cumtown. It ate her up and spit her out. Or she did that to … Cumtown. She had it hanging off her chin and didn’t even notice. She got this crazy mean ugly town in her hair and on her face – there was nowhere she could go without everyone seeing where she was from.

Maybe Alaska, where Cumtown is King, or maybe Queen? If only it could be pinned down to a single place, but some say Cumtown is everywhere, on everything and everyone, that there’s no stopping it when Cumtown explodes!

What’s the truth about Cumtown? Who can say? All we know is that no one escapes from Cumtown. It’s a hard life when things get sticky and people’s words get a little too salty in … Cumtown.

You think you can survive? Think you got what it takes? Or is it gonna take you down into its back alley, and maybe for twenty bucks it’ll use you and throw you away … if you’re lucky, in Cumtown.

PS: I just like saying the word Cumtown. Those wacky Americans and their funny names for things, like towns and congresswomen, and maybe all of us are just a little part of this crazy thing we call … Cumtown.