NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Trump's personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi recently stated that it was inevitable, but DJT has developed Tonguefucatosis.

Dr. Fu Fi told a reporter with The Cloud 9 News Agency that he has known for many years that Donald would develop the oral affliction, which is caused when an individual continuously lies, and lies, and lies.

Cloud 9 writer Lexi Aspen, who spoke with Dr. Yang, as he is known, asked if Tonguefucatosis is curable.

She was told that in most cases it is, but the good doctor added that in Trump's case, he would actually have to have a tongue transplant, since his tongue is infested with granules that prohibit him from ever telling the truth. ■