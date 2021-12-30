Holiday Drone Attack On Dr. Billingsgate: Round Up The Usual Suspects

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Thursday, 30 December 2021

When the twilight is gone and no songbirds are singing
When the twilight is gone you come into my heart
And here in my heart you will stay while I pray…

That no more f*cking drones come my way.

As anyone who has ever been attacked by a drone knows, it’s not the fact that someone is trying to smit your ass big time that is most bothersome; it’s the anonymity of the attacker: Some bug eyed pencil-neck geek getting his jollies off by pushing a button thousands of miles away, laughing his ass off while Dr. B heads for the round house so they can’t corner him there.

Also bothersome - in the background - some Mormon guy with a white shirt and black tie singing the Agency fight song:

A rooty toot toot
A rooty toot toot
We are the boys from the Institute.
We don’t smoke or drink or chew.
And we don’t go with girls that do.

Solo falsetto fade-out: “Our Agency won a Bible.”

Dr. Slim: “You drone the Doctor. Someone gotta pay.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. It’s buried in Biden’s Bilk America Bill.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

