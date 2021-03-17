British Women Have British Men Cornered

Late News: After Brexit, British women feel they have British men strapped under their umbrellas and boxed in under their control, because men are now unable to escape the British Isles to get romantic relief from extremely amorous French and Spanish women in countries they once were able to access with little restrictions.

”The women are now showing their teeth whilst spreading the deadly virus that's been culling Brits,” says Princess Charles.

Unknown to the common mind, the British Isle is one of evolution's most challenging experiments.

World-renowned scientist Chester Einstein says that women have a competitive gene that is working against each other and it's beginning to show, after Brexit. Based on observations from different mammalian species, females are focused only on breeding and nurturing offspring and to do this they need males.

Based on nature and evolution, like the deceptive nature of a hypnotic cuttlefish, the objective of a deceptive female creature is to scare older men away from older women using fear of sexual indiscretion, so they can have a chance to replicate their genes in a depleted environment, like being isolated on an island - an understood and accepted evolutionary struggle coming from females.

Like the Channel Islands' pygmy mammoth, the homo floresiensis, tiny people from the island of Flores and Japan, evolution creates adaptations.

England with its latest protest is also in the process of evolutionary change within its small population. Some females will find males and others will have to do without.

While the depleted male population in Britain marries Ukrainian women through foreign marriage agencies, Ukrainian men will still refuse to marry British ladies, opting for a more gentle breed to raise their families with.

Many men in British pubs are already raising their mugs chanting, "Long live King Charles! Long live the King!"