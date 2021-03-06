Yes indeed! It's great to have a grown-up in the White House, and not someone the world watches to see what juvenile act he may perform next. His keepers didn’t do a very good job, and still aren't, but at least now, he’s out of La Casa Blanca.

The government policy of separating children from their parents and placing them in cages was nothing short of criminal child abuse. Arrests should be made. Suggesting people drink Lysol and Clorox to ward off COVID-19 was ding-dong dumb.

People around the world must still be doubled-over laughing or in disbelief. “He must have flunked every science class he’s ever taken.”

He was not the smartest White House resident, but because the MAGA people applauded and cheered him on, he smugly smiled, paused, and drank in the applause, forgetting they were MAGA people.

Doing his schtick in front of a symphony audience in London would have produced silence. However, it produced laughter when he addressed the United Nations. The tweets were bad enough, but the name-calling like Pocahontas, Crooked, Crazy, Lying, Sleepy, Low Energy, Slippery, etc., were out of line.

Would George Washington require the use of name-calling to establish his authority? How does Abraham Lincoln’s Last full measure of devotion, compare to Trump’s taunts?

The four-year embarrassment is over. It’s a brand new day and a brand new Casa Blanca, without Bogart, Bergman, or Claude Rains.

