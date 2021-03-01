What is the BIG LIE?

Maybe your weight on your driver’s license? Nah, DMV automatically adds twenty pounds.

Snatching the second bag of hot nuts from the food trolly when the flight attendant serves the opposite side? No. Flight attendants see everything. They ignore it.

Lying on your tax returns? The IRS will eventually get ya.

No. The BIG LIE is the corrupt pursuit of power. Voter suppression is the point of the Republican BIG LIE.

What? I can keep the hot nuts?

The BIG LIE is about an attempt at voter suppression, claiming that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump, the incompetent puff who allowed COVID-19 to kill 500,000 US citizens and sicken over 29 million.

Really? The same dope who suggested drinking Lysol and Clorox instead of wearing a mask had to have an election stolen from him? He should have been drummed out of the White House and have had his little tweeter taken away from him permanently.

Not so fast. The BIG LIE is growing and spreading by Trump and his supporters who first surfaced January 6th by trying to overturn a legal election by storming the Capitol.

Trump told them, “We’ve got to fight for our country, or we won’t have a country anymore.”

So those wing-nuts marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and are still marching, planning to retake the White House by threats of assassination or voter suppression: STOP MAIL-IN VOTING.

Why would Republicans buy into that?

The BIG LIE, They also believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny, and Donald Trump.

Hang onto your hot nuts.

