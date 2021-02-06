A Disclaimer Before Giuliani Speaks

Who knew that Rudolph Giuliani had a radio program? Apparently, before his program began recently, there was a disclaimer.

“That’s kind of an insult,” said Giuliani.

Not kind of an insult, it is most definitely an insult, as well as an insurance policy so the television station would not be sued.

Like Giuliani's hairdresser should have announced a disclaimer indicating he was not responsible for Giuliani's dripping hair color that ran down the sides of his face, neck and settled beneath his shirt collar.

Not good for business or attracting new clients.

“They could have told me they were going to do that,” Giuliani continued to lament.

He apparently believed he could get away with rattling off any kind of dreamscape.

Like: “Donald Trump wears fishnet stockings under his navy suit and a bra, and I won’t mention the thong.”

Or: “The election was stolen by Adolf Hitler, who designed the voting machines that Osama Bin Laden purchased for the Democrats, and the machines bounced every ten votes that went to Donald Trump over to Joe Biden.”

Then add in rapid succession: “Everybody knows this.”

“Adolf Hitler's voting machines were crooked.”

“The election was stolen.”

“And Donald Trump is still the real president of the United States, and wears a thong.”

Those statements could put the incorrect spin on the news. Some people might actually believe the newsflash, and, encouraged by Donald Trump to storm the Capitol, might actually storm the Capitol, which they did storm.

The news station would be responsible for Giuliani’s misinformation, and be liable for all the damages caused after storming the Capitol.

So, better the disclaimer before Giuliani begins his newscast, regardless of the size of the insult.

