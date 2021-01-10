Donald Trump Is A Time Bomb

Donald Trump should be out of the White House right now.

If a burglar were to break into someone’s house, he would not be allowed to move in, have tea, watch television and leave whenever he decided.

Encouraging a mob to break into the house down the street, vandalize it, end up killing five people and terrifying hundreds more, should move that perpetrator to justice immediately.

Maybe the mafia boss didn’t pull the trigger, but he ordered the hit.

This perpetrator is the sore loser of a national election, who, after losing, screamed fake election, fake voters, by fake news, all to get this mediocre, pussy-grabbing, bone-spur draft-dodger, out of the White House.

His family, friends, supporters, club members, rioters and good Nazis agreed Donald Trump’s win was stolen from him.

However, maybe voters took a good second look. Maybe voters considered the Lysol/Clorox solution. Over three hundred thousand were dead because of his denial and incompetence, the many children separated from their parents, infants taken from mothers, the Putin connection, and thinking, “This guy is a time bomb. We can do better.”

And voters voted for the other guy.

So the sore loser called his mob together at a rally January 6, gave them the thumbs-up, said he loved them, and told them to march down to the Capital and make things right. “It’s going to be wild,” he promised.

At Trump's direction, the time bomb went off January 6, 2021. Five people were killed. The Capital vandalized. People terrorized.

It is time for the 25th Amendment.

