Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, mother of 5 and grandmother of 9, was evacuated to a secure location after Donald Trump’s mob of terrorists invaded the Capital. Once cleared, she returned to carry on with the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

She calmly stood there and carried on.

In the face of battle, Trump claimed bone spurs.

Too cowardly to carry on his own fight on 1/6, Trump spurred on his fanatic followers. No one asked: "Hey, why does our leader come out wearing an overcoat and gloves, tell us to carry on his fight, promise to march with us, then retreat into the White House to watch us on television?"

Good question!

Connect the dots. Does Trump's mob of domestic terrorists believe Trump would ever allow them to set foot on his Mar-A-Lago sanctuary?

Why do the fight when you can get someone else to fight for you? Or, let the suckers do it.

He referred to soldiers who died defending Democracy as suckers and losers. A different battle, but Donald Trump uses domestic terrorists as his suckers and losers.

Trump’s terrorists knew exactly how to locate Speaker Pelosi’s office. How? They vandalized her office, ripping it apart with a vengeance. Those terrorists would have carried out Trump's most vindictive and irrational orders if she had not been in a secure location. When caught, they would have said that they were only following orders.

Pelosi was the single highest elected official who stood up to Trump again, and again, and again, defining him as the cowardly incompetent that he was.

"All roads lead to Putin."

Donald Trump claimed bone spurs, many years ago.

Today, the world recognizes him as a coward.

