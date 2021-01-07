Donald Trump Must Be Removed From Office

It is time to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office for inciting a riot and supporting the attempted coup of the United States.

The resilience of the US democracy is to hold those responsible for criminal behavior accountable. Domestic terrorism is not a joke. What happened at the Capital on January 6th was as serious as 9/11.

Donald Trump was directly responsible for what happened 1/6. It was the result of Trump's loss of the 2020 election. His hatred for the principles this nation holds sacred has been demonstrated ever since he came down the escalator.

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley must also be removed from office, as both encouraged this domestic terrorism, violence, and death. The two were grandstanding in their attempt to gain recognition for the 2024 presidential election.

The list of Ivy League schools attended by both indicates that both occupied seats absorbing nothing and used those degrees as a stepping stone in their ambitious climb toward the White House.

“Grab a woman by the pussy”? That’s where their IQ remains.

Screw the Constitution. We are better than people of color. Make America White Again.

Josh Hawley clerked for Supreme Court Justice Roberts. Wow! He even taught at Oxford.

The train station in Oxford is pretty much always crowded. Trains come and go delivering people and taking people away. The town has a Starbucks and 45 colleges. You get to Oxford from Paddington Station in London. Anyone can lecture from a teacher’s manual. Hawley was not Jesus Christ, Muhammad, or Buddha.

A Mexican field worker has more love and respect for the United States of America than was demonstrated by Trump, Cruz, and Hawley. These workers earn their money with backbreaking work, and are in the US for the money and knowledge of the justice this nation holds dear.

Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley have defiled the justice

found in the Constitution and must be held accountable.

They should be removed from their office today.

Read more by this author: