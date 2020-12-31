Enough Of Trump

What’s it going to take? Getting the keys of Fort Knox and Trump locking himself inside until he’s given four more years? Hanging out a White House window holding a batch of the nuclear codes, threatening to give them to Vladimir Putin unless he gets four more years? Using crop dusters and vowing to spread coronavirus from sea to shining sea unless he's given four more years?

Sorry, but the guy is unhinged. Refusing to sign the COVID-19 stimulus bill before Christmas was sick. Sick happens to grandpas in families all over the world. This grandpa happens to be living in the White House, and the people who should know better are wringing their hands, but looking the other way.

While the last four years has been a continuous advancing daily disaster, culminating in the failure to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, the upcoming final few days before January 20 could be catastrophic.

The guy isn’t getting four more years, even though his sycophants are rallying to his side trying to make good with zero chance. Overturn the election results? Ho, ho, ho!

Ted Cruz? He should get a shave. He looks like a werewolf. There are videos of Cruz critical of Trump before he had his come to Trump moment, and decided Trump was as genius, great, and gifted as Albert Einstein.

Ho, ho, ho!

It’s just the 2024 scam for the Republican presidential nomination. Same with the other out-of-nowhere wannabes yearning for the vice-presidential slot. “Showtime! Let’s debate!” Ha!

The election is over. Stop playing little boy games.

Because: You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout,

the Supreme Court's been telling you why, Joseph Biden, yes him, is coming to town.

Read more by this author: