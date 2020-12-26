It's Gone With The Wind Time For Trump

Unlike Rhett Butler riding away from Tara in Gone With The Wind, Donald Trump just can’t quit the White House and ride off into that Florida sunset he so richly deserves. Trump lost in a landslide, but the guy insists on staying with squatters' rights, claiming the election was stolen.

Trump's gone to the Supreme Court dozens of times, thinking his hand-picked Court would side with him. No! The Court judiciously drop-kicked him out each time.

No amount of boo-hoo will give Trump four more years, and it’s time to get on that horse and ride into that Florida sunset.

120 Republican congressmen signed a petition agreeing with Trump, attempting to show their collective power with a final appeal to the Supreme Court. Another drop-kick. Ouch!

Besides the 120 congressmen, Donald Trump has added to his boo-hoo team the Proud Boys, QAnon, Robert E. Lee, and what’s left of the Confederacy. They support the notion that the fake news stole the election with help from a vengeful Hillary Clinton, Hugo Chavez, and Ashley Wilkes.

But, like Rhett Butler, the majority of voters said, “We don’t give a damn.”

Why?

Trump called soldiers who died defending this nation suckers and losers. Stayed silent, like a frightened mouse, when Putin put up a bounty for killing American soldiers; pardoned perjurers who were jailed after they lied to protect him; and even pardoned Blackwater employees who killed 17 innocent men, women, and children in Iraq.

Get on that horse—the sunset's waiting.

