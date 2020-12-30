What are your new hobbies for 2021? Please tell us

So, we can all agree that 2020 was a pretty bad year, so with 2021 not looking to get much better for a while, here are a few ideas for hobbies and pastimes you could take up at home.

1) Baking. If you want to add a sense of jeopardy, have some ponderous keyboard music in the background, and a voice-over that says 'If Mavis's Souffle doesn't rise, she will lose her place in the competition'.

2) Career re-think. Imagine yourself in a new job, and then do it. Government minister has been doing it for years.

3) Design your own cartoon character.

4) Take up book-keeping.

5) Take up underwater basket weaving.

6) Listen to Atonal jazz, and pretend it is good for you. It really isn't. Nor will it ever be.