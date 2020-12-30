What are your new hobbies for 2021? Please tell us

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 30 December 2020

image for What are your new hobbies for 2021? Please tell us
Time to think about your souffles, Mavis

So, we can all agree that 2020 was a pretty bad year, so with 2021 not looking to get much better for a while, here are a few ideas for hobbies and pastimes you could take up at home.

1) Baking. If you want to add a sense of jeopardy, have some ponderous keyboard music in the background, and a voice-over that says 'If Mavis's Souffle doesn't rise, she will lose her place in the competition'.
2) Career re-think. Imagine yourself in a new job, and then do it. Government minister has been doing it for years.
3) Design your own cartoon character.
4) Take up book-keeping.
5) Take up underwater basket weaving.
6) Listen to Atonal jazz, and pretend it is good for you. It really isn't. Nor will it ever be.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

