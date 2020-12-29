Airline Pilots Stop Working In Trump’s Condition

An airline pilot would be permanently removed from the flight deck if he or she displayed Donald Trump's personality disorders.

A Safeway cashier would be reduced to re-stacking shelves or sent home if he or she demonstrated the same quirks as Trump.

Imagine an airline pilot not allowing passengers to be fed during a ten-hour transatlantic flight. The meals are there, but the pilot is capricious. That is exactly what Donald Trump did by waiting a week before signing the bill providing the $600 stimulus checks.

But Trump’s actions were worse.

For people suffering from the results of COVID-19, it wasn’t just a ten-hour flight. It was a week-long wait for the COVID-19 stimulus check, while Trump was out playing golf, fiddling with his tweets, trying to overturn an election, pardoning his co-conspirators, and calling upon hoodlums to arm and join him on January 6th for the treasonous attempt at overturning the election and giving him four more years.

The guy’s been too long at the fair.

The Cabinet seems to have forgotten about the 25th Amendment. The Senate is also ignoring the 25th Amendment. The passenger plane is on automatic pilot. It has to land soon.

Then, there’s Republican Texas Congressman Gohmert in a last-ditch effort to overturn the election that former Vice President Joe Biden won. He is suing Vice President Mike Pence to rerun voting in the swing states. Is there anything more silly?

Within fewer than thirty days, the nation could still suffer a crash landing. If Trump doesn’t grow up, and the Cabinet and Senate won’t act, then the entire nation must rely on fingers crossed!

