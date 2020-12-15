Trump Thinks He Has A Chance To Overturn The Election

Unable to recognize the numbers and entrenched in deniability, Donald Trump still thinks it ain’t over, and that he has a chance to win the 2020 election.

Gosh, what will the neighbors think? When the furniture is out on the lawn, and his clothes are packed in trunks, is he going to lock himself in the bathroom and refuse to come out, and not leave the White House?

Out of the White House, will he pitch a tent on the White House lawn? Order food from McDonald’s? Shower by running through the sprinklers? Rent a porta-potty? Trump’s future is looking pretty grim.

Judging from his present grasp with reality, how accurate were the Trump actions taken during the last four years?

Grim, at best.

Building the wall, caging children, tax breaks for the rich, ignoring the pandemic, pardoning confessed criminals, clamping down on the press, defending Nazis, the emolument clause, to name just a few violations of his oath of office.

It seems that his poor judgment is still in practice. Why doesn’t Trump leave office while the leaving is easy? Maybe he plans to cook up a deal with the Governor of Florida and declare Mar-a-Lago an independent sovereign nation-state without an extradition treaty.

He’ll probably give it a try. Why not? The nation-state of Mar-a-Lago is just as far out as thinking he has a chance of winning four more years in the White House.

Maybe 126 House members also will retire there.

Read more by this author: