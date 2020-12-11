The Election Wasn’t Stolen, It Was Won By Biden

Message to Donald Trump: The 2020 election wasn’t stolen. It was lost by Trump from Queens and won by Joseph Biden from Delaware.

It’s over, time for Trump to go, and go with a measure of dignity. If not for Trump or his family, he should do it for the respect of the office, the country, and humanity.

Otherwise, it’s like watching a fat man having a bitch-fight with his weight scale; both sad and funny but irrational.

Trump is presenting himself not as a statesman but as a sniveling cry baby. Possibly, all of his shenanigans and rantings are to raise money for his next adventure, and not that he has any desire to continue living in the White House.

Or he may not want to be known as a loser. Either way, there is no class there.

Then there are all the House members, governors, and U.S. Senators who have checked their integrity at the door and signed their loyalty supporting Donald Trump’s attempt to steal an election.

Did Trump hold a gun to their heads?

They’re all climbing aboard the Trump train, much like all the characters squeezing into the cabin scene in the Marx brother’s film A Night At The Opera.

History is watching. Concede.

Read more by this author: