Courage Saving Our Country, Says Trump

Trump calls for “Courage to save the country.”

Huh?

By saving the country, Trump means to overturn a lawful election that he lost because of his incompetence, and that was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

This from the same guy who had the ‘courage’ to claim bone spurs rather than serve in Vietnam. Once again, Trump asks other people to do his bidding, fight his battle, and save his hide.

Now that takes some courage.

Unwilling to admit he got his fanny kicked in the last election and lost that election, that he’s getting evicted, that he is a national and world loser, Trump is trying to get others to go to the streets, pursue acts of violence and turn over the outcome of the 2020 election.

Following Trump’s constant squealing about a stolen election and voter fraud, his supporters have, indeed, taken to the streets to protest with guns, loudspeakers, and signs, causing chaos, fear, and threatening public officials in their homes.

Trump government loyalists are also trying to block a smooth transition in meetings, trying to sabotage Biden’s future by seeding scandals and incompetence. And they have a watershed of natural experience at that ambition.

All this turmoil caused by a bone spur, pussy-grabbing, porn star, Playboy bunny-loving adulterer, who was fined $25 million for his fraudulent university, shoehorned into the White House by Vladimir Putin, and remains a lord of the flies guy from Queens, whose flies would never be allowed in his Mar-a-Lago encampment. But he has managed to rile them up and fight his battle, and this time without claiming bone spurs.

Will the flies ever realize they are being exploited as his tools? Tools? Never. Buddies, oh yes.

