Ode to 2020 called 'Currant Bun!'

(NOT EDITED) 2020 comes to an end, Bob Dylan has sold his musical rights for $300 million bucks, pandemic is still biting our arses, Brexit is pathetic, Man United too, so, here we go!!
CURRANT BUN
2020 was not much fun
Apres-ski morons in the sun
Boozing Corona, spreading bugs
No more kisses, no more hugs
Lockdown the idiots until summer
No Easter eggs, a bummer
Let them loose, go to Spain
Sunshine, beach bums, then the rain
pours on Europe, Covid 19 back again
September Sun turns to fog
Social distancing only on the bog
Wear a mask, "no fuck off!'
Conspiracy theorists, ranting off
It's all a joke, but where is Granny
Dead mate, you kissed her, you fanny!
As for Brexit, well indeed
BOJO & his cohorts never agreed
UK, a sovereign nation, so is Germany
What the fuck do the UK want? An enemy!
EU stubborn, Mogg a fucking mutt
Farage, in the US, licks Trumps butt,
Thank the heavens he's been dumped
Refuses to leave, Biden trumped
"So what?" You ask, "is he better?"
Ask Obama, he wrote a letter
To Johnson asking for advice
Sadly, in Johnson's hair, only live lice
Devouring brain cells in his UK trap
Barnier & Co will never accept British crap
Rest of the UK living in poverty
Rashford runs fast, offering charity
Pogba hates United, he's owned by a 'Hood'
Would rush to Madrid if he could
Solskjaer, still lives in a Norwegian Wood
Lennon's, 'Fool on a Hill' has stood
The test of time until 2020
Too many morons in the land of plenty
This ode could continue beyond a black abyss
Black Lives Matter, Millwall yobs take the piss
Their imbecilic fans are moronic pratts
To call them rats is an insult to rats
So, we reach the end of a terrible year
Raise our glasses, drink a beer
To 2021, hope is eternal under the sun
Hence, the title, 'Currant Bun'
Well Jaggedone does not believe in miracles or God, but this year certainly belongs to Satan, he won hands down!
Maybe in 2021 God will send his son down and the 5000 will receive some UK fish! Any deal is better than no deal!