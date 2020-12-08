Ode to 2020 called 'Currant Bun!'

(NOT EDITED) 2020 comes to an end, Bob Dylan has sold his musical rights for $300 million bucks, pandemic is still biting our arses, Brexit is pathetic, Man United too, so, here we go!!



CURRANT BUN

2020 was not much fun

Apres-ski morons in the sun

Boozing Corona, spreading bugs

No more kisses, no more hugs

Lockdown the idiots until summer

No Easter eggs, a bummer

Let them loose, go to Spain

Sunshine, beach bums, then the rain

pours on Europe, Covid 19 back again

September Sun turns to fog

Social distancing only on the bog

Wear a mask, "no fuck off!'

Conspiracy theorists, ranting off

It's all a joke, but where is Granny

Dead mate, you kissed her, you fanny!

As for Brexit, well indeed

BOJO & his cohorts never agreed

UK, a sovereign nation, so is Germany

What the fuck do the UK want? An enemy!

EU stubborn, Mogg a fucking mutt

Farage, in the US, licks Trumps butt,

Thank the heavens he's been dumped

Refuses to leave, Biden trumped

"So what?" You ask, "is he better?"

Ask Obama, he wrote a letter

To Johnson asking for advice

Sadly, in Johnson's hair, only live lice

Devouring brain cells in his UK trap

Barnier & Co will never accept British crap

Rest of the UK living in poverty

Rashford runs fast, offering charity

Pogba hates United, he's owned by a 'Hood'

Would rush to Madrid if he could

Solskjaer, still lives in a Norwegian Wood

Lennon's, 'Fool on a Hill' has stood

The test of time until 2020

Too many morons in the land of plenty

This ode could continue beyond a black abyss

Black Lives Matter, Millwall yobs take the piss

Their imbecilic fans are moronic pratts

To call them rats is an insult to rats

So, we reach the end of a terrible year

Raise our glasses, drink a beer

To 2021, hope is eternal under the sun

Hence, the title, 'Currant Bun'



Well Jaggedone does not believe in miracles or God, but this year certainly belongs to Satan, he won hands down!



Maybe in 2021 God will send his son down and the 5000 will receive some UK fish! Any deal is better than no deal!