Doing Nothing Is Hard Work For Trump

At a rally in Georgia, Donald Trump announced that trying to overturn the 2020 election during the last three weeks was the hardest three weeks of work he's ever done.

The audience went crazy.

He didn’t lift a finger to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, except for suggesting that everyone try drinking a glass of Clorox or Lysol, and maybe flood-light the virus to death by inserting lights at both ends.

Back to the Georgia rally, when Trump confessed that he worked his hardest to overturn the 2020 rigged election - someone should've told him that trying to overturn a valid election is a crime.

President Lukashenko of Belarus overturned the will of the voters and declared himself an implausible landslide victory. That isn't USA democracy or making America great again.

At the same Georgia rally, Trump announced that he was a victim of the rigged election. Boohoo!

And, to fire up the easily-confused MAGA crowd into a frenzy, Trump announced that they were also victims.

"You're a victim, and you're a victim, and you back there are victims, and everyone is a victim, just like me. We're all victims of the 2020 rigged election."

All victims, right, but no Cadilac!

Actually, the nation is the real victim - of a failed, do-nothing presidency too incompetent to lift a finger and fight Covid-19.

Hillary would have done the job.

But the sun will come up on January 20, bet your bottom dollar, there'll be a sun.

