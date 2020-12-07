Is Donald Trump Relevant?

With all the constant noise, contradictions, lies, exaggerations, and buffoonery coming out of Donald Trump, many, many, and still many, many more are asking: Is anyone really listening to Donald Trump?

Is Trump relevant?

Short reply: No.

Longer Trump reply: Fake news.

Actually, Donald Trump is like the setting sun, slowly sinking into the distant horizon, but making a lot of drum banging noise insisting that he actually won the 2020 election. It was stolen, which it wasn’t, because he didn’t win it, to begin with. Got it?

On the other hand, Trump bounces back up from the setting sun's horizon to announce he intends to run again in 2024. This contradiction could be confusing, except that no one is really paying much attention today to Trump.

Trump says he won 2020, and he’s going to run again in 2024?

It isn’t like, “Polly wants a cracker!” But just as pointless. Adding to the irrelevance, Trump announced plans to hold a rally on inauguration day to say he intends to run for the 2024 election.

Like the rejected boyfriend planning a party on his former girlfriend’s wedding day, or the little kid who didn’t win the prize will make his own party and announce a new pretend prize he plans to get in 2024.

Germany talking to Sweden: "The guy is completely gaga."

France joining in: "Can't his family hold an intervention?"

Norway and India reply: "They're all gaga."

United Kingdom:"Beats Dancing With The Stars."

Donald Trump is no longer relevant.

