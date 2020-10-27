Chris Grayling - My Life as Mr Noseybonk

Hello there, all you good people,

Chris Grayling here. You know, the bloke who gets to move from one job to another and then another, until I find one I really like. Anyway, I am on a really cushy number now, I work 7 hours a week, and I am paid £100,000 a year for the honour, and I get all of the tea and biscuits that I want.

Anyway, I just thought that I would mention the fact that, in the late 1970's and early 1980's, I played the part of Mr Nosybonk on Jigsaw. If you were around then, I still haunt your dreams.

You are very welcome.