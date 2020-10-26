Do you wear a cravat?

Dapper men throughout the country are being reminded that November, is, as it has always been, the Cravat month of the year.

Adrian Rathbone, from new publication Cravat Wearer's Monthly, told us: 'It is not a well-known fact, but November is actually Cravat Wearer's month, so now is the time to find the cravats in the back of your wardrobe, raid a charity shop, or buy one online. They are just right for keeping your neck warm, blending with a contrasting jumper, or a warm shirt. Even Hipsters are adopting the look.'

When asked recently, a man about town, Ernest Heppingthwaite, from a cosy little Northern town, said 'A Cravat? What's one of them? Is it something I should be worried about?'