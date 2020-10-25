How many of these generic Christmas films have you watched on Sony Christmas Movies?

Although it is the end of October, two channels have been showing non-stop Christmas films since the beginning of the month.

How many of these generic movie themes do you recognise?

1) A Miser is shown the error of his ways

2) A very rich man realises the error of his ways and gives his money to the poor.

3) A very successful businessman or woman returns to the home of their childhood, and reconnects with their parents.

4) During Christmas a very lonely young man starts working in a soup kitchen and finds love.

5) Any variation or combination of the above films.

If you have not watched any of them, they will be repeated between now and Christmas. Just the things we all need to fill all of our hours in isolation.