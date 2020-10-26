How is your pumpkin? How is it as it faces the last few precious days of life with an unmarked face and all of its flesh?

October is always a tough time for the humble pumpkin. It is bad enough for the pumpkin that is used and provides some ghoulish delight for a small family, but think of the ones that are unsold in your local supermarket. The small ones, the lightly-bruised ones, the ones who could provide some fun for a small family that wasn't looking for the perfect specimen.

Of course, a pumpkin is also perfect for Bonfire Night, and using as an effigy for someone who is the same orange, and who may also be on their way out by the end of November.