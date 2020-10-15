Appointing Amy's Clerks To The Supreme Court

It takes several minutes for Amy to deny what she has spoken, written, and documented in the past, but she'll have something to say after confirmed to the Supreme Court and consults with her law clerks.

Sound like a goody-two-shoes fillibuster? You got it!

This self-righteous Catholic plans to remove a woman's reproductive rights, the nation's healthcare insurance, and set aside a Joseph Biden victory, after being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

When questioned, her rambling reply will bore, traveling to Mars and back, then finally the non-reply, "...after I consult with my law clerks."

Is it okay to tamper with the election?

Don't know.

Is it okay for a woman to choose an abortion?

Don't know.

Is it okay to pass the buck, filibuster, or run out the clock when questioned?

Don't know.

Is it okay to tell a person who they can't love?

Don't know.

Do all people have equal rights, regardless of color?

Don't know.

Do you want to halt the evolution in science and society by stopping the clock and turning that clock backward? Make America Great Again by going backward?

Amy was nominated to the bench by a bumbling, lying buffoon who says it's okay to grab a woman by the pussy. Does Amy think that’s okay? Does Amy think it’s okay for Trump to grab one of her daughters by the pussy?

Crude, huh?

Donald Trump is a vulgarian who was shoehorned into office by Vladimir Putin. Putin recognized that everything Trump would do in office would be detrimental to this nation’s democracy.

And now this hand-picked buffoon selected Amy to be on the United States Supreme Court. Putin was brilliant! He wanted to destroy this democracy.

Amy is just his pawn. A willing Catholic pawn.

