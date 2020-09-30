No Wonder Donald Trump Can’t Spell Nobel

Few would want to refer to the President of the United States as a Windbag, but after the first debate? What a puffed up Windbag! Viewers watching the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden were reported yelling at their television screens:

“Would you just shut up and let the guy talk?”

Of course, the television viewers were directing their wishes at Donald Trump. But according to Donald Trump, everything in the United States was just fine, wonderful, Pollyanna perfect, great, better than the way President Obama left it. Trump announced that he just heard from several people that he was doing a wham-bang great job. Adding, Joe Biden will ruin the country. Case closed, pass the chocolate cake.

“Would you shut up already and let the other guy talk?”

If everything were so great, why wouldn’t he let Joe Biden speak? Was Trump afraid of something? Maybe Biden might zero in on the Elvis comb-over that Trump keeps glued on top of his head?

Blah, blah, blah!

“Would you shut up already?”

The wind machine was going at full force. That’s just about how Donald Trump behaved as a kid sitting in the back of the classroom, throwing spitballs, talking out loud, speaking out of turn, interrupting as a kid might do, lacking any sense of comportment, and never learning the meaning of or how to spell the word, Nobel.

He's still the kid in the back of the classroom.

There are 200,000 Americans dead due to coronavirus because of Donald Trump’s failure.

“Why don’t you just resign?”

Read more by this author: