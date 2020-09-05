How Did The U.S. Become A Police State?

Thinking heads are questioning, "When did the U.S. become a police state?" We don’t exactly hear the Anne Frank police siren on squad cars slowly moving down streets, but it’s close. Many are wringing their hands, wondering how the Trump nightmare happened?

1- Came to power: Putin

2- Continues to dictate: Mitch McConnell

3- Threatens to destroy democracy: William Barr

4- Spews propaganda: Fox News

And the nation is led by a draft-dodging, bone spurs lying, pussy-grabbing moron, too lazy and lacking the attention span to read or understand daily briefings, who is an open adulterer, with a limited vocabulary, so removed from reality as to suggest Clorox and Lysol as cures for coronavirus, suggests he will not respect the results of the coming election, and threatens to remain in office. Cuzz, "He alone can fix it!"

Given the evidence of the last four years, favoring Putin in every controversial situation, defending Nazis as good people, plus the recent disclosure of Trump calling American soldiers losers and suckers, the guy has to be a Russian spy. No American would ever say that, not even Kanye West.

Proof Trump is a Russian spy was in the old SPOOF article written by K.C. Bell, oh way back on March 19, 2017, titled: 'Is Donald Trump A Russian Spy?'

Following the Russian Miss Universe contest in 2013, the real Trump was kidnapped, is living on a diet of vodka and fish, repairing plumbing, keeping the sled dogs fed, and praying to make it across the Bering Strait to Alaska and freedom.

Trump is skinny now, has six-pack-abs, shaved off the hair nest, remains clueless about being elected president, thinks all of his investments have gone kaput, (frequently reminded of that evening at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton) but he still wants to get the hell out of Siberia.

Annie said it best: The sun will come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, (November 3, 2020) it'll come out...

