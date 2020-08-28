Donald Trump Thinks Nobel Peace Prize Is Rigged Against Him

This article is the latest chapter in the delusional White House tenet, Donald Trump. He got into the White House after being shoe-horned in by Vladimir Putin, and now he behaves as though he is the proper resident.

Not so, McGee.

Today, Donald Trump is strutting around like an angry Big Bird, and tweeting away. Trump can't understand why he hasn't been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Delusional?

"The Nobel Peace Prize is rigged against me."

Sorry, but you just don't get a Peace Prize after caging children, ripping babies from their mothers' arms, bragging about grabbing women by the pussy, openly despising former President Barack Obama, Muslims, Mexicans, African Americans, immigrants, the working-class, scientists, Canada, professional women, denigrating suburban women, the list is endless. Still, time and space, etc., but Trump believes that the Nobel Peace Prize is rigged against him?

He doesn’t know the definition of PEACE.

His daughter dutifully campaigned for her father to receive the Prize. She felt he deserved it. However, she didn’t even know how to spell the word, NOBEL. She spelled it, NOBLE. Possibly, it’s a genetic thing, but she was as far from the accuracy of the spelling, as his worthiness of the Prize.

If the Nobel institution gave prizes for WORLD INCOMPETENCE, Donald Trump would have been first in line for the last four years.

The country that had the science to go to the moon and back in 1969, can’t stop a pandemic in 2020?

With Trump at the helm, this nation has been cast into a catastrophe that has already killed nearly 2 million people. And counting. Incompetence? Yes. Peace? No.

“It’s going to go away like a miracle,” said Trump. “Use Lysol or Clorox.”

The 2016 election was rigged. Putin can't rig the Nobel Peace Prize for Trump.

Pray Putin stays out of the 2020 election.

Read more by this author: