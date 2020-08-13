Dangers Of Biden-Harris Ticket

Are there any pro-life people at any anti-war protests? Why hasn’t the pro-life movement joined the anti-war movement to become a single movement? Aren’t their goals supposed to be the same? Life?

Or do the pro-life people believe that life the size of half a lentil is more sacred than a fully grown, educated man or woman, with dependents, part of a community, a mortgage, a promising career in the arts, industry, science or Starbucks ahead of them as being just okay as targets?

Is the enemy considered okay targets for pro-lifers?

Do any pro-lifers own guns? It doesn’t seem as though one can be pro-life and own a gun. It doesn’t seem as though one can be pro-life and send men and women halfway around the world to fight a war.

It doesn’t seem as though you can send men and women to fight a war or to clear Lafayette Square if you lied about bone spurs five times when it was your turn to fight.

Right out of the gate, Franklin Graham, Billy’s son and not Lindsey’s, warns that: "A Biden-Harris ticket should be of great concern to all Christians."

Why? Because it’s a winning ticket, and that Trump-Pence will become history after the 2020 election?

Nah!

Because: "The Biden-Harris ticket is labeled the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in the history of the nation. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I am pro-life and believe every life is precious to God."

Does Franklin Graham own a gun? The world already knows Lindsey Graham owns a golf club.

Like God, women are the givers of life.

Only women should voice an opinion on women’s reproductive issues. Men should be totally eliminated, not simply because their contribution is a single swimmer the size of a sand grain, but because the golf course, the football field, the basketball court, the baseball field, the bowling alley, is a woman’s body.

The issues of the 2020 election are the failed coronavirus response, the economy, and getting an incompetent Putin pick out of the White House.

