Sociopath to volunteer more in the Autumn

Written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 28 March 2020

No, I promise to be a good boy.

Local sociopath, Simon Thomas Plumbs Greaves, plans to do more volunteering in the Autumn when Coronavirus is over, he has said on his Twitter feed.

'I don't know what I should be doing, but I feel I should be doing more. I will in the autumn. Come September, I will be a changed man.'

Simon has a history of being unpleasant. We feel that this is not a good thing. If he works with people, there will be problems. If he works in a charity shop, he is likely to cut a hole in clothing, tear out the last few pages of a novel, or take two pieces out of a jigsaw puzzle.

Please don't give him the opportunity.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

